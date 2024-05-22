Assad allowed three runs (two earned) on four hits and five walks while striking out four over 4.2 innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Tuesday.

Assad gave up a two-run home run to Orlando Arcia in the second inning and a solo shot to Michael Harris in the fourth. The five walks were also a season high, and it was the fourth time this season Assad has issued three or more free passes. For the season, he's at a 1.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 46:20 K:BB through 53 innings across 10 starts. He's had little trouble with the long ball this year, so it's safe to assume he'll continue to find success in run prevention if he can keep the ball down. The right-hander is projected for a road start in St. Louis his next time out.