Assad didn't factor into the decision Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over 5.2 innings against the Astros. He struck out five.

Although Assad was only at 85 pitches, he was pulled one out before becoming eligible for the quality start after allowing a pair of baserunners. Although Assad has only completed six innings once in five starts, he boasts a 2.00 ERA and a 26:9 K:BB with a 2-0 record. He's tentatively scheduled for a start against the Mets on Tuesday.