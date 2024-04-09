Assad pitched five-plus innings against San Diego on Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks while striking out seven batters in a no-decision.

The Cubs staked Assad to an 8-0 lead through four frames, and he appeared well on his way to a win after completing five scoreless innings. However, the right-hander gave up a two-run homer to Jake Cronenworth before being pulled in the sixth, and the Padres went on to score five more runs in that frame along with two in the eighth to pull out an improbable comeback victory. Assad's overall line was pretty decent -- he struck out seven and allowed just six baserunners -- though he needed 104 pitches to get 15 outs. He figures to get at least a few more turns in the rotation to try to nail down a permanent starting role with Jameson Taillon (back) not yet ready to make his 2024 debut and Justin Steele (hamstring) out until May.