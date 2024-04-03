Assad (1-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 12-2 rout of the Rockies, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out five.

The 26-year-old right-hander got staked to a 2-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back, tossing 60 of 89 pitches for strikes as he delivered a quality start in his first trip to the mound this season. Assad posted solid numbers as a swingman last year, but with Jameson Taillon (back) not yet ready to make his 2024 debut and Justin Steele (hamstring) now out until May, he'll be needed in the rotation for at least the first month of the season. Assad lines up to make his next start early next week in San Diego.