Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Thursday that Assad will begin the season in the rotation, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Jameson Taillon's back injury opened up another spot in the rotation and Assad has won it over Drew Smyly. The right-hander didn't pitch well this spring but has earned the shot with some fine work in a swingman role for the Cubs over the last two seasons (3.06 ERA).