Jeffress earned the save Tuesday after throwing a scoreless ninth inning against the Reds. He struck out one batter.

Brian Goodwin got aboard via a one-out single, but Jeffress easily worked around him to preserve the shutout for the Cubs. Jeffress has taken over as the No. 1 closing option for Chicago, earning each of the team's last four saves to bring his total to six, after Rowan Wick earned four saves from Aug. 1 to Aug. 18 following Craig Kimbrel's removal from the ninth-inning role.