Holder was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a right shoulder strain Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Holder has been sidelined since March 17 due to an upper body injury, and he was officially diagnosed with a shoulder strain Thursday. The right-hander has been taking part in long tossing off flat ground recently. The Cubs are hopeful that Holder will be able to complete a bullpen session in the near future, but it's not yet clear when he'll be able to return.