Manager Craig Counsell said Saturday that Wicks (forearm) will begin a rehab assignment after throwing two more bullpen sessions, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Wicks progressed to facing hitters for the first time Friday, and the Cubs will look to give him a few more reps off a mound before getting him back into game action. Counsell did not specify exactly when Wicks' assignment will begin, nor did he say how many starts the left-hander will need to make in the minors, but he likely won't require more than one or two outings before rejoining the Cubs' rotation.