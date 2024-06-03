Wicks (forearm) worked 3.1 innings Sunday in his third rehab start for Triple-A Iowa, striking out three while giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks.

Wicks has now covered exactly 3.1 innings in consecutive outings for Iowa, though after tossing 52 pitches Tuesday, he built up to 65 pitches (34 strikes) on Sunday. While Hicks no longer appears to be plagued by the left forearm strain that landed him on the 15-day injured list April 28, the Cubs may want to nonetheless have him reach 75 pitches in another rehab start before activating him. Once Wicks is ready to go, the Cubs will have to decide whether to send him or Ben Brown to the bullpen, or keep both pitchers in starting roles as part of a six-man rotation.