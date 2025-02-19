Wicks (oblique) threw a live batting practice session Wednesday.

Wicks finished the past season on the injured list after straining his right oblique for the second time in just over three months back in September, but he looks to be back to full health in the early stages of spring training. The 25-year-old southpaw started in 10 of his 11 appearances with the Cubs in 2024, but after struggling to stay healthy and performing poorly when available (5.48 ERA, 1.63 WHIP in 46 innings), he'll have to compete for a spot in the Opening Day rotation this spring. If healthy, Shota Imanaga, Justin Steele, Jameson Taillon and Matthew Boyd should all be locked in as starters, leaving Wicks to battle Javier Assad (oblique), Colin Rea, Ben Brown and Cody Poteet for the final rotation spot.