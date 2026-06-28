Cubs' Jordan Wicks: Earns first save

Wicks worked around a walk to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn the save in Sunday's 4-3, extra inning win over the Brewers.

With the Cubs starting opener Ryan Rolison, the team had already gone through six pitchers by the time Wicks came on in the 10th. The lefty did a good job of working out of some trouble left behind by Ethan Roberts, and that earned Wicks his first save of the season and just the second of his MLB career. The 26-year-old is still sitting with a rough 13.50 ERA overall, and he's not really in the mix for saves most days as more of a low-leverage option.