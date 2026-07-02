Cubs' Jordan Wicks: Records easy save Wednesday

Wicks allowed one run on five hits across three innings of relief and earned the save in Wednesday's 23-3 win over the Padres. He struck out two.

Wicks certainly had a big enough cushion to work with, and he finished off the rout for his second save in the last four days. The lefty isn't necessarily Chicago's top option for saves, as his last one came after the team had already gone through six pitchers in an extra-inning contest, and Wednesday was simply mop-up duty. Wicks should settle in as a middle-relief option most days, which limits his general fantasy appeal.