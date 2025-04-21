Wicks (0-1) allowed two unearned runs on three hits across two innings of work to take the loss Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He struck out two.

Wicks worked the 10th and 11th innings in an eventual 3-2 defeat, and he allowed an unearned run in each inning to ultimately take his first loss of the season. The lefty was just recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday, and he's now allowed five runs (three earned) across two appearances. Wicks figures to work as a low-leverage arm for the Cubs until further notice.