Wicks (forearm) is making a rehab start at Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Wicks started throwing off a mound a week ago and has made it through several bullpen sessions without a setback. He may need to complete one or two additional starts at Iowa before being brought up to rejoin the Cubs. Wicks owns a 4.70 ERA across five starts this season with Chicago.