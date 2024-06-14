Wicks was removed from Friday's start against the Cardinals in the second inning with an injury, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.
Wicks evidently tweaked something while surrendering a Dylan Carlson single with two outs in the second frame. The left-hander recently returned from the injured list with a flexor strain, although it's not clear at this point whether that's what he might be dealing with again.
