Wicks was removed from Friday's start against the Cardinals in the second inning with an injury, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wicks evidently tweaked something while surrendering a Dylan Carlson single with two outs in the second frame. The left-hander recently returned from the injured list with a flexor strain, although it's not clear at this point whether that's what he might be dealing with again.

