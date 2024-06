The Cubs placed Wick on the 15-day injured list Saturday with a right oblique strain, Taylor McGregor reports.

Wicks had to be pulled from Friday's start against the Cardinals in the second inning due to the injury. It's not clear what grade the strain is, so it's difficult to project a return date. Typically, though, even low-grade oblique strains result in longer than a minimum stay on the IL. Kyle Hendricks will slide into Wicks' rotation spot.