Wicks was diagnosed with a Grade 2 oblique strain Saturday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Craig Counsell didn't offer much of a timeline for Wicks' recovery, mentioning only that Wicks was "going to miss some time." However, a Grade 2 sprain likely indicates that Wicks will be sidelined for significantly longer than the minimum 15 days, leaving his rotation spot to Kyle Hendricks for the foreseeable future. Wicks sustained the injury Friday during his first start since April after spending a month on the IL due to a forearm injury.