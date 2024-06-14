Cubs manager Craig Counsell said after Friday's 3-0 loss to the Cardinals that Wicks will get an MRI for his right oblique and that a stint on the injured list is "likely," Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Wicks was lifted from Friday's game after just 1.2 innings due to right oblique discomfort. He was previously on the injured list due to a left forearm strain that kept him out of action for nearly six weeks. Wicks made two appearances since being activated off the IL on June 7, including Friday's start. Kyle Hendricks came in to replace Wicks on Friday, and the former figures to enter the Cubs' rotation due to the latter's injury.