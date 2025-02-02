Wicks said he has focused on cardio this offseason and pitching deeper into games in 2025 as he will potentially start the year in the rotation, Matt Danielewicz of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wicks dealt with a handful of injuries in 2024, including an oblique strain in late September that ended the lefty's season. With Kyle Hendricks now gone, the Cubs have some rotation spots to fill, and Wicks and Javier Assad are options for the back end behind Justin Steele, Shota Imanaga and Jameson Taillon. However, Chicago also added veteran Matthew Boyd in the offseason, and he will most likely snag a starting spot. That could leave Wicks to handle a long relief role out of spring training, though he could certainly make starts at some point.