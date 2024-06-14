Wicks is slated to start Friday's game against the Cardinals at Wrigley Field.

Wicks worked out of the bullpen in last Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Reds following his return from the 15-day injured list, but he'll slot back into the rotation for Friday's series opener with Ben Brown (neck) landing on the IL. Given that he covered 3.1 innings and 52 pitches in his relief outing last weekend, Wicks should be fairly stretched out for starting duties Friday. Over his five starts prior to landing on the IL, Wicks went 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB across 23 innings.