Wicks had to be lifted from Friday's start versus the Cardinals because of a right oblique discomfort, Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wicks recorded just five outs before having to be removed. Cubs manager Craig Counsell said during an in-game interview of Wicks' oblique injury that the pitcher "felt it pretty good," but the team won't know more until after he's examined following the game. Kyle Hendricks replaced Wicks on Friday and makes for an obvious candidate to take his rotation spot if Wicks needs to miss time, which seems likely.