Wicks (forearm) struck out three and gave up two hits and no walks over two scoreless innings in his rehab start Friday with Triple-A Iowa.

Wicks threw 33 pitches (22 strikes) in the outing. The Cubs haven't announced the next step for Wicks following Friday's appearance, but he'll presumably need at least one more rehab start to get stretched out some more before Chicago is comfortable bringing him back from the 15-day injured list and inserting him into the rotation. Ben Brown is currently filling in for Wicks as the Cubs' No. 5 starter, with his second turn through the rotation set to come Tuesday in Milwaukee.