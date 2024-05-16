Wicks (forearm) will throw a live batting practice session Friday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Wicks has been on the shelf since late April with a left forearm strain but could be cleared to begin a rehab assignment if things go well Friday. Because he hasn't missed that much time, he probably won't need more than one or two rehab starts. However, given his 4.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB across 23 innings before going on the IL, he wouldn't seem to be a given to be re-inserted into the Cubs' rotation once he's ready.