Wicks (forearm) has been cleared to begin playing catch, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wicks just landed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a left forearm strain, so it would seem to be a good sign that he's already throwing again. A potential timetable for his return, however, remains up in the air. Hayden Wesneski is occupying Wicks' spot in the Cubs' rotation.