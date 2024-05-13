Wicks (forearm) threw a bullpen session Monday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Wicks has been throwing off a mound for about a week after he had been placed on the 15-day injured list April 28 with a left forearm strain. The Cubs haven't yet offered up a concrete target date for his return from the IL, but if Wicks is able to resume facing hitters within the next few days, he'll likely require just one minor-league rehab start -- if any at all -- before being activated. Wicks had gone 1-2 with a 4.70 ERA, 1.52 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB across 23 innings over his five starts before being shut down with the forearm injury.