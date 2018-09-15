De La Rosa gave up a hit and a walk in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his first save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Reds.

It was actually the first save of the veteran left-hander's career, coming in his 426th career appearance. Even with Pedro Strop (hamstring) sidelined and Brandon Morrow (biceps) not yet ready to return to the bullpen, De La Rosa isn't likely to remain in the closing mix for the Cubs given his 3.63 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 52 innings in 2018, but manager Joe Maddon has made stranger decisions.