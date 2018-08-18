De La Rosa recorded two outs in Friday's 1-0 win over the Pirates to notch his seventh hold of the season and first in a Cubs uniform.

Brandon Kintzler started the eighth inning, and after a one-out single, manager Joe Maddon turned to De La Rosa to get left-handed pinch hitter Adam Frazier. De La Rosa was able to induce a double play to quickly get out of the inning. The 37-year-old lefty looks like he could be used primarily against same-handed hitters the rest of the way as a specialist out of the Chicago bullpen.