Cubs' Jorge De La Rosa: Agrees to deal with Cubs
De La Rosa signed a contract with the Cubs on Friday, Bruce Miles of the Daily Herald reports.
De La Rosa was released by the Diamondbacks last weekend after posting a 4.63 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 35 innings with the club this season. He will immediately be available out of Chicago's bullpen for Friday's series opener versus the Nationals. In a corresponding move, the team shifted Yu Darvish (shoulder) over to the 60-day DL and optioned Randy Rosario to the minors.
