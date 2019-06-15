De La Rosa (oblique) was released by the Rockies on Friday, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

De La Rosa agreed to a minor-league contract with the Rockies in April, but he failed to make a minor-league appearance prior to his release due to an oblique injury. The 38-year-old has been playing professional ball since the 2004 season and may consider hanging it up if he fails to draw interest while on the open market.

