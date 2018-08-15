Cubs' Jorge De La Rosa: Strikes out three over two innings
De La Rosa allowed an earned run over two innings of relief in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. He gave up four hits and struck out three.
De La Rosa has now pitched in two games for the Cubs, and he has seven strikeouts over 3.1 innings. The veteran lefty still has a mediocre 4.46 ERA this season, but if he can continue to miss bats at a decent rate, De La Rosa could carve out a niche in the Chicago bullpen as a second southpaw behind Justin Wilson, at least until Brian Duensing (shoulder) returns from the DL.
