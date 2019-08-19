Cubs' Jose Quintana: Blanks Pirates over seven innings
Quintana (11-7) earned the win against Pittsburgh on Sunday, tossing seven scoreless innings and giving up five hits and no walks while striking out seven.
Quintana was at his best against the Pirates, throwing 63 of 92 pitches for strikes while allowing only five baserunners in seven innings. The southpaw has now won seven of his last nine starts and has not suffered a loss since June 22. He has been downright dominant in August, going 3-0 with a 1.38 ERA and 33:1 K:BB over 26 innings. Quintana will head back to Chicago to face the Nationals on Saturday in his next scheduled start.
