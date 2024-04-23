Quintana (1-2) took the loss against San Francisco on Monday, allowing five runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

Quintana wasn't sharp in the outing, inducing just four swinging strikes and giving up a season-high five runs. The veteran hurler also yielded a season high in hits and walked multiple batters for the fifth straight start. Quintana had managed a solid 3.05 ERA despite a poor 16:11 K:BB and 1.50 WHIP coming into Monday, but the outing against the Giants paints a more reasonable picture of what to expect from the left-hander if he continues to allow batters to reach base at a high rate.