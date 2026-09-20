Quintana didn't factor into the decision Saturday against the Mariners after allowing three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two over four innings.

Quintana made his first start since May 24 after missing nearly four months with a sprained left elbow. The veteran left-hander surrendered a two-run homer to Cal Raleigh in the first inning and a solo shot to Randy Arozarena in the third but otherwise kept Seattle off the board. He exited after four innings with Colorado trailing 3-1, and the Rockies' bullpen followed with five scoreless frames to complete the comeback. Quintana is expected to make his final start of the season Friday on the road against the White Sox.