Quintana (elbow) struck out a batter and allowed three earned runs on five hits and no walks across 2.1 innings Sunday in a rehab start with Triple-A Albuquerque.

Making the second appearance of his rehab assignment, Quintana tossed 47 pitches (32 strikes). The Rockies could have Quintana continue building up over one more rehab start before bringing him back from the 60-day injured list at some point during the final week of the season. Before hitting the shelf May 25 due to a left elbow sprain, Quintana went 2-3 with a 5.27 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over nine starts with Colorado.