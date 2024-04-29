Quintana didn't factor into the decision, allowing one run on three hits and a walk across eight innings against St. Louis. He struck out three.

Quintana completed six innings for the first time all season, going eight frames for the first time since September of 2022. However, he was ineligible for the win, as the contest went into the extras tied 1-1. The veteran southpaw has yielded fewer than three earned runs in four of his six starts and has yet to exceed four strikeouts in 2024. He's lined up for a start Friday against Tampa Bay.