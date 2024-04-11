Quintana (1-1) earned the win Thursday over Atlanta, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks across 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

Quintana held Atlanta scoreless while allowing just one hit through his first four innings. The left-hander would surrender three runs in the fifth, but the Mets provided more than enough run support in an eventual 16-4 victory. Quintana's gotten off to a nice start this year, holding opponents to three runs or fewer in each of his first three outings despite consistent traffic. He sports a 3.45 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB through his first 15.2 innings. Quintana is currently in line for a home matchup with the Pirates early next week.