Quintana and the Mets won't play Atlanta on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to a forecast of inclement weather in the Atlanta area.

The two teams will make up the postponed game Sept. 26. As a result of the postponement, the Mets are likely to push each member of their five-man rotation back a day in the pitching schedule, so Quintana will presumably be in line to take the hill in Thursday's series finale.