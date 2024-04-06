Quintana gave up one earned run on five hits and four walks while striking out four batters through 5.2 innings during Friday's 3-2 win over the Reds. He did not factor into the decision.

The Reds were able to put runners on base consistently against Quintana, but aside from a first-inning solo home run from Spencer Steer, the left-hander was able to keep them from crossing home plate. However, New York wasn't able to take the lead until after Quintana left the game, so Friday's win will be awarded to Drew Smith. The 35-year-old now owns a 2.61 ERA and 1.65 WHIP through his first two starts and is tentatively scheduled to make his next appearance Wednesday against Atlanta.