Quintana (0-1) took the loss Friday against the Brewers, giving up two earned runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters across 4.2 innings.

Quintana's day started strong, as he was able to get through three innings without giving up a run. However, things began to fall apart when he gave up a leadoff home run to Christian Yelich in the top of the fourth inning, and a sacrifice fly from William Contreras followed by a Yelich single led to the southpaw's removal in the fifth. A lack of run support didn't help the 35-year-old's chances either, as the Mets' offense managed just one hit -- a Starling Marte home run -- against Milwaukee's pitching staff. Quintana is slated to make his next start Wednesday at home versus the Tigers.