Quintana and the Mets won't face the Cardinals on Wednesday after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in St. Louis, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The two teams will make up the game Aug. 5. Assuming Quintana wasn't too overtaxed from his warmup prior to Wednesday's game being postponed, he could have his next start pushed back to Friday's series opener versus Atlanta following Thursday's team off day.