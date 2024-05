Quintana (1-4) yielded four runs on six hits and two walks over five innings Friday, striking out three and taking a loss against Atlanta.

All four runs against Quintana came in the third inning when he coughed up three homers. Prior to Friday's outing, he'd allowed just three home runs through 36.1 innings this season. Quintana's ERA has jumped from 3.48 to 5.44 after giving up 12 runs in his last two appearances. His next start is lined up to be in Philadelphia next week.