Quintana (1-3) took the loss Friday as the Mets were downed 10-8 by Tampa Bay, surrendering eight runs on 10 hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He struck out two.

The veteran lefty managed to keep the ball in the park, but after a scoreless first inning, Quintana got pecked to death by a barrage of singles and doubles in his shortest outing of the season. The rough performance tacked more than a run onto his ERA, and Quintana will carry a 5.20 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB through 36.1 innings into his next start, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in St. Louis.