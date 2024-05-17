Quintana didn't factor into the decision in Thursday's extra-innings win over the Phillies, allowing two runs on four hits and no walls over 5.1 innings. He struck out four.

After surrendering 12 earned runs across his previous two starts, Quintana delivered a solid outing against Philadelphia. He didn't allow an extra-base hit during the start and both the runs against him came after Quintana was pulled. He allowed J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper to reach on consecutive singles before being replaced by Reed Garrett, who surrendered an RBI single and a sac fly immediately after. In nine starts, Quintana owns a 5.21 ERA with a 32:18 K:BB through 46.2 innings.