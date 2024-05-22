Quintana did not factor into the decision Wednesday against the Guardians, allowing three runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out four.

Quintana was excellent for most of the day Wednesday, allowing just one hit through his first five scoreless innings. However, after allowing a pair of hits in the sixth, Quintana surrendered a two-out, three-run homer to Andres Gimenez that tied the game 3-3, leaving the southpaw with a no-decision. It's just the second quality start for Quintana in 10 outings this season though he's looked better of late, allowing five runs on eight hits and no walks in his last two starts (11.1 innings). He'll carry a 5.13 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB into his next start, currently scheduled for early next week against the Dodgers.