Quintana (2-5) earned the win over San Diego on Saturday, allowing one run on two hits and two walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

The only run Quintana allowed in the outing came on a fifth-inning Jackson Merrill solo homer. In fact, that was the only hit Quintana surrendered aside from a Fernando Tatis double in the first frame. This was the fourth time Quintana has given up fewer than two runs in a start this season, though it was the first instance in which such a performance resulted in a victory. The veteran's six strikeouts Saturday marked a season high.