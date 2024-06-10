Quintana came away with a no-decision in Sunday's win over the Phillies, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out one.

The veteran southpaw was headed for his sixth loss of the season when he got the hook after 69 pitches (41 strikes), but a late rally from the Mets got him off the hook. Quintana's only win of 2024 came back on April 11 -- since then, he's stumbled to a 5.86 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB over 10 starts (50.2 innings). He'll try to turn things around in his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Padres.