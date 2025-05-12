The Brewers have pushed Quintana's next scheduled start back to Friday against the Twins after he experienced some upper left arm soreness following his most recent outing last Friday, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Quintana had been slated to take the ball Wednesday against the Guardians, but the Brewers will either call up a pitcher from Triple-A to start that game or treat the series finale in Cleveland as a bullpen day. The two extra days of rest are expected to be enough for the veteran southpaw to fully move past the arm issue, so he shouldn't face any workload restrictions when he returns to the mound Friday.