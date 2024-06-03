Quintana came away with a no-decision in Sunday's loss to the Diamondbacks, giving up three runs on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

The veteran southpaw once again had trouble keeping the ball in the park as he served up solo homers to Ketel Marte and Lourdes Gurriel in in the first inning. Quintana has been taken deep eight times in his last five starts, leading to a 5.13 ERA despite a 1.18 WHIP over that stretch. He lines up to take the mound next during the Mets' trip to London this weekend to face the Phillies.