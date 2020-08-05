Quintana (thumb) is scheduled to throw a two-inning simulated game Thursday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.
Quintana has been steadily increasing his workload since undergoing thumb surgery, but he's expected to throw at least once more after Thursday's session before the team decides how to proceed. The Cubs' rotation has been one of the strongest in baseball while the bullpen has largely struggled, so the team hasn't ruled out moving the 31-year-old to the bullpen once he returns. If he indeed takes on a relief role, Quintana would likely be one of Chicago's top long relievers, but his fantasy value would take a bit of a hit if he doesn't return to the rotation.