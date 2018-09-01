Cubs' Jose Quintana: Fans seven in quality start

Quintana allowed one run on three hits and one walk while striking out seven across six innings Friday against the Phillies. He didn't factor into the decision.

Quintana was sharp throughout this one, firing 58 of his 88 pitches for strikes while allowing just one extra-base hit before exiting. It was just his second quality start in six outings in August, though the southpaw still owns a serviceable 4.05 ERA and 1.14 WHIP over that stretch. He'll carry a 4.33 ERA into his next start, which will come on the road against the Brewers.